United Services Automobile Association Acquires New Shares in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 23,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Third Point LLC raised its stake in Vistra by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,604,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,589,000 after acquiring an additional 285,652 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,340,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,754,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vistra by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 105,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 20,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vistra by 166.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 189,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after acquiring an additional 118,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $54.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.52. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $55.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 23.74%.

VST has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Vistra from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

