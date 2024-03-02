Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $255,000 Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 717.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Kroger were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Kroger by 6.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Kroger by 30.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Kroger by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth about $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Kroger by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens decreased their target price on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.
Kroger Trading Down 0.9 %
NYSE KR opened at $49.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.80. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $50.36.
Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kroger Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 45.14%.
About Kroger
The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kroger
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.