Logan Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $4,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,842,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 222.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 8,285 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 51,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,062,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 24.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.54.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total value of $1,006,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total value of $1,268,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,635. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total value of $1,006,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,932 shares of company stock worth $3,693,663 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

NYSE:CRL opened at $264.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.39. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.65 and a fifty-two week high of $265.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $228.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.79.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.25 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. Analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.