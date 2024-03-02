Jones Financial Companies Lllp Makes New Investment in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the third quarter worth $289,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 184.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 5,605 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the third quarter worth $1,582,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the third quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the third quarter worth $1,213,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $87.50 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UMB Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.80.

UMB Financial Price Performance

UMBF opened at $80.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.82. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $50.68 and a 1 year high of $89.23.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.53. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $370.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. UMB Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UMB Financial news, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 1,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total value of $78,559.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,597.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $75,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 1,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total value of $78,559.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,597.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,503 shares of company stock valued at $685,569. 9.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Featured Articles

