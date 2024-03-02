Logan Capital Management Inc. Acquires 5,344 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,344 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $5,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 32.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,318,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,864 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Arista Networks by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,280,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,666,137,000 after purchasing an additional 289,064 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Arista Networks by 68.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,591,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Arista Networks by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,952 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANET has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Melius Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.38.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $287.63 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.68 and a 52 week high of $292.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $258.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.31, for a total value of $5,686,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $922,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $5,454,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,705,500 shares in the company, valued at $404,493,435. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.31, for a total value of $5,686,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $922,301.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,346 shares of company stock worth $37,278,683 over the last 90 days. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.