SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $358,000 Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,683,831,000 after buying an additional 554,280 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,067,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,421,649,000 after buying an additional 625,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $727,713,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,575,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $604,011,000 after buying an additional 378,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,095,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $617,619,000 after buying an additional 95,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. CIBC lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.20.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CNI stock opened at $130.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.75 and its 200-day moving average is $117.29. The stock has a market cap of $83.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.88. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $132.12.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 23.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.638 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.