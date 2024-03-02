SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 374 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter worth $127,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

BATS:PAUG opened at $34.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.48.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

