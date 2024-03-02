SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $393,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,107 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 2.9% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 37,510 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 883.4% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 109,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 98,399 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in NIKE by 6.2% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 13,039 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in NIKE by 3.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,256,891 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $469,896,000 after purchasing an additional 146,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 31.9% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 82,382 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 19,947 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. Evercore ISI began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. HSBC cut their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.24.

NIKE Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NKE opened at $101.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $128.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

