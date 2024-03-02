SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 6,744 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 437.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bwcp LP boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bwcp LP now owns 183,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,176,000 after acquiring an additional 62,473 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 334.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 667,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,293,000 after acquiring an additional 513,687 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 53,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.62.

Insider Transactions at Sprout Social

In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,160,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,040,819.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $2,466,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,181.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,160,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,040,819.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,200 shares of company stock worth $7,079,946. Company insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of SPT opened at $63.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -53.29 and a beta of 1.06. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $68.41.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Further Reading

