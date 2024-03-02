Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 24,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,642,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 397,590 shares of company stock worth $21,586,315. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.29.

Read Our Latest Report on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Stock Up 1.6 %

CARR stock opened at $56.47 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $60.04. The firm has a market cap of $50.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 48.10%.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.