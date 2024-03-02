SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BATS BAUG opened at $38.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.86.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

