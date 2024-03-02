Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Purchased by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 165.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,566 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 150.9% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,649 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. lifted its position in Illumina by 76.0% during the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 5,007 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the third quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Illumina by 21.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 841,982 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $115,587,000 after buying an additional 147,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Illumina during the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen downgraded Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Illumina from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.95.

Illumina Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $140.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $238.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.36.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In other Illumina news, CEO Jacob Thaysen bought 7,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $135.29 per share, with a total value of $991,675.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 14,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,544.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

