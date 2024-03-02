SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.28% of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HIGH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $634,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 486,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,108,000 after buying an additional 198,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,863,000.

Get Simplify Enhanced Income ETF alerts:

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HIGH opened at $24.45 on Friday. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF has a one year low of $24.39 and a one year high of $26.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.75.

About Simplify Enhanced Income ETF

The Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (HIGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. HIGH was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Enhanced Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.