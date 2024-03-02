SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 130.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 5.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 102.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.33.

Zoetis Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE:ZTS opened at $190.87 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.03 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.67.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,883,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 3,786 shares of company stock valued at $748,470 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

