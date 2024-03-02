Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Bought by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 197.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,368 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 305.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TECH opened at $74.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $51.79 and a 1-year high of $89.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.77.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $272.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.48 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 19.58%. Analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TECH. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.11.

Bio-Techne Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Stories

