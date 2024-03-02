SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 949 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 122,794.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,050,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,177 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 49,919.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,559 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,481,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,795 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,468,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,274,044,000 after buying an additional 820,402 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO stock opened at $1,399.17 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $586.13 and a 12 month high of $1,407.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,194.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,005.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $648.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.26.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.75 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 63.75%.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Summit Insights raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,250.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,089.45.

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

