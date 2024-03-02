SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,819 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 165.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WCN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at $602,107,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 12.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,218,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,470 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Waste Connections by 2,358.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 989,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,382,000 after purchasing an additional 948,942 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in Waste Connections by 35.0% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,436,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,336,000 after purchasing an additional 631,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Waste Connections by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,490,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,642,000 after purchasing an additional 609,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of WCN stock opened at $165.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.12 and a 52 week high of $171.49. The firm has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.68.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $745,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total transaction of $152,591.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

