Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys 207,173 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 144.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 350,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,173 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $10,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DKNG. BOKF NA bought a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in DraftKings by 233.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in DraftKings by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $8,178,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,195,812 shares in the company, valued at $130,676,752.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 241,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $8,821,393.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,107,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,412,398.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $8,178,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,195,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,676,752.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,323,220 shares of company stock worth $92,005,241 over the last ninety days. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on DKNG. Argus lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on DraftKings from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on DraftKings from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.48.

DraftKings Price Performance

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $43.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.02 and a 52-week high of $45.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.24.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.24% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

