Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Sells 340 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 29.8% during the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 101,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,476,000 after buying an additional 23,277 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 49,418.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 15,814 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $116.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.89. The stock has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $116.25.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.