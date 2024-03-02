Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.11% of Valmont Industries worth $5,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Valmont Industries by 7.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 9,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Valmont Industries by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 3.3% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VMI shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Valmont Industries from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $264.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.50.

Valmont Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VMI stock opened at $211.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.47. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.63 and a fifty-two week high of $335.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $228.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.30.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.61%.

Valmont Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.