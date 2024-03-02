Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $4.37 Million Stock Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 939.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,103 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $4,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,161,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 338.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,996,000 after acquiring an additional 179,800 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 572,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,377,000 after acquiring an additional 152,269 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 601.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 154,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,069,000 after acquiring an additional 132,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $18,140,000.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $398,141.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of SLAB opened at $141.64 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.56 and a 12-month high of $184.26. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -125.34 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.87.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $86.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.32 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%. As a group, analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Silicon Laboratories

(Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.