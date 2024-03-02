iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Acquired by Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 36.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $266,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $102.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.24. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

