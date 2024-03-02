Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases New Shares in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,423,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth $495,973,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $340,672,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 56.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,597,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,663,000 after buying an additional 3,102,119 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after buying an additional 1,660,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.78.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

DFS stock opened at $120.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.49. The stock has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.45. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $79.04 and a one year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 24.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Discover Financial Services

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Stories

