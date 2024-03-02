Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 71,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,940,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EW. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 108.6% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $2,190,097.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at $334,745.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $2,190,097.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at $334,745.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,110,740.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 193,402 shares of company stock worth $15,285,554. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW stock opened at $85.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.38. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.87. The company has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.