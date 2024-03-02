Quadrature Capital Ltd Raises Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $5,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,155,000 after acquiring an additional 922,054 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 24.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,640,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,696,000 after purchasing an additional 726,875 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 861.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 547,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,622,000 after purchasing an additional 490,623 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 101.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,119,000 after purchasing an additional 433,545 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 19.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,900,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,513,000 after purchasing an additional 304,400 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on JKHY. Bank of America upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.92.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 1.0 %

JKHY opened at $171.96 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $136.57 and a one year high of $178.37. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $545.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.70%.

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total value of $53,822.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,191. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.