AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 273.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,415 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.21% of AeroVironment worth $6,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in AeroVironment by 106.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 556,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,106,000 after buying an additional 287,730 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,350,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $127,136,000 after acquiring an additional 266,607 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AeroVironment by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,860,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $363,412,000 after purchasing an additional 192,305 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,640,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in AeroVironment by 377.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 143,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,120,000 after purchasing an additional 113,144 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVAV shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AeroVironment from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AeroVironment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $128.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.56. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.21 and a 1-year high of $143.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.35. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 13.53% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $180.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.91 million. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

