The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Allstate were worth $6,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Allstate by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,846,000. Alua Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Allstate during the third quarter worth about $54,379,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at about $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL opened at $155.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $168.05.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.36) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -287.10%.

ALL has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.12.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

