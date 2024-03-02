Quadrature Capital Ltd Decreases Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 538,432 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 64,623 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $6,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,373 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 16,316 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 11.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,747 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 176,047 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 32,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,668 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

Shares of AAL stock opened at $15.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.50. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $19.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $13.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

AAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised American Airlines Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.57.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

