Quadrature Capital Ltd Increases Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 38.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 424,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,474 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $6,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 46.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $19.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.64. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 68.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 108.69% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.96.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

