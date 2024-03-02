Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $7.11 Million Position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,654 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $7,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BG. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 169.8% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Bunge Global by 533.3% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Bunge Global in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Bunge Global by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in Bunge Global during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BG. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised Bunge Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.44.

Bunge Global Price Performance

BG stock opened at $93.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.84. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Bunge Global SA has a 12 month low of $86.10 and a 12 month high of $116.59.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.89. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

