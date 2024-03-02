Quadrature Capital Ltd Cuts Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,623 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,916 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $7,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Paylocity in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Paylocity by 88.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $168.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 56.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.87. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $139.40 and a 1-year high of $230.52.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $326.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.34 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 21.37%. Equities research analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total value of $228,858.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,827.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 24,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $4,299,716.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,587,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,383,899.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total value of $228,858.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,582,827.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,023 shares of company stock worth $4,547,235. 22.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PCTY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Paylocity from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Paylocity from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.47.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

