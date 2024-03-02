Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases 69,690 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 364.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,690 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $7,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 104,219.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,241,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,855,224,000 after acquiring an additional 25,216,947 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 200.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,577,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $478,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720,270 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 424.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $285,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,486 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $99,690,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $591,455,000 after buying an additional 986,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

NYSE TRGP opened at $99.34 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $64.85 and a 1 year high of $99.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.56.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.50%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $244,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,012,769.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Targa Resources news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $970,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,141,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $244,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,012,769.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,966 shares of company stock worth $7,987,215. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

