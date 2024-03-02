Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $8.97 Million Stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,818 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $8,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EDU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 582,351 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,739,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 158,968 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 483,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 186.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 193,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 125,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,329,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,977,000 after buying an additional 1,492,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EDU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Friday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $96.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.77 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.64. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.98 and a 1-year high of $97.29.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $869.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.01 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

