Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Stock Position Decreased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 51.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,126 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 58,756 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Hess were worth $8,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HES. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Hess in the 1st quarter worth about $446,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Hess by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Hess by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Hess during the 1st quarter worth $410,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on HES. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Hess from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Hess from $160.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.29.

Hess Price Performance

HES opened at $148.19 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $113.82 and a 12-month high of $167.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.06 and a 200-day moving average of $147.87.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Hess had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 56,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $8,330,973.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,287 shares in the company, valued at $11,457,302.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total transaction of $10,777,604.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,718 shares in the company, valued at $20,234,794.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 56,925 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $8,330,973.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,457,302.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

