Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys New Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 116,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,660,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LYV. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 153.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 9,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $11,065,581.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 442,107 shares in the company, valued at $41,076,161.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Up 0.2 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $97.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.05 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.25 and a 1 year high of $101.74.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LYV. Roth Mkm upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Capital raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.55.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LYV

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.