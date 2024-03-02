Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys New Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 123,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,848,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in DoorDash by 123.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 18.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in DoorDash by 305.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash stock opened at $127.43 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.50 and a 12 month high of $129.60. The company has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 51.42 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.42.

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $13,882,239.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $13,882,239.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total transaction of $7,408,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,529,942.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 474,584 shares of company stock worth $49,171,330 over the last 90 days. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DASH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on DoorDash from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush upped their price target on DoorDash from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.27.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

