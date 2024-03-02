Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,165 iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 187.5% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 7,132 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 232.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,146,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,556,000 after purchasing an additional 52,127 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,560,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,323,000 after purchasing an additional 152,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $112.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $84.19 and a 52 week high of $112.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.46 and a 200-day moving average of $100.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.337 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

