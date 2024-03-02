Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,691.8% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 28,146,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,148,000 after buying an additional 27,785,147 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,854,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485,896 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.9% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,778,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402,033 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,000 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81,144.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,995,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991,785 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $79.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.22. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.78 and a 1 year high of $81.65.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2732 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

