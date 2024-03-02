Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Has $438,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $411,000. Westshore Wealth LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 31.2% during the second quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Alphabet by 33.0% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 7,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total value of $6,836,407.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 207,800 shares of company stock valued at $29,529,164. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $138.08 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.77 and a 1 year high of $155.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

