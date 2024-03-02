Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Purchases 15,462 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,462 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 147.1% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 12,761 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 807,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,067,000 after buying an additional 246,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:MPW opened at $4.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 3.52. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $10.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.65.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

