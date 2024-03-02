MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Trading Down 9.9% After Insider Selling

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 9.9% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $50.71 and last traded at $51.21. Approximately 465,677 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 413,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.81.

Specifically, CEO Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 20,000 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $1,203,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,147,554 shares in the company, valued at $189,419,799.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $1,203,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,147,554 shares in the company, valued at $189,419,799.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristian Reich sold 29,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,618,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 261,717 shares of company stock worth $15,100,940. 15.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on MLTX shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Friday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.42.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -67.00 and a beta of 1.21.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. On average, research analysts expect that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 956.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 12.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

