Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 7,154.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 785,622 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 774,792 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $50,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Shell by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,140 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the third quarter valued at $34,148,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 9.9% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the third quarter valued at $1,787,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHEL. TheStreet upgraded Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shell Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:SHEL opened at $63.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.35. The company has a market cap of $207.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $68.74.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

