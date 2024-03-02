Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) PT Raised to $248.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $219.00 to $248.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VEEV. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.05.

VEEV opened at $221.96 on Friday. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $160.21 and a fifty-two week high of $230.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.93, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.46.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $260,004.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,306.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $260,004.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,306.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.61, for a total transaction of $837,853.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,568.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,819 shares of company stock worth $7,520,033. 10.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.9% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

