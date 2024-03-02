CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.97 EPS

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($1.97), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $65.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.66 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 51.40% and a negative net margin of 67.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. CareDx updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

CDNA stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. CareDx has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CareDx by 24.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,439,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,531 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CareDx by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,065,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,214,000 after acquiring an additional 80,292 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CareDx by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,246,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,267,000 after acquiring an additional 31,345 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in CareDx by 57.6% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,311,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,490,000 after acquiring an additional 844,624 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,058,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,486,000 after buying an additional 436,500 shares during the period.

Separately, Stephens upgraded shares of CareDx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CareDx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

