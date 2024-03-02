argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.45 EPS

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $417.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.60 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 23.26% and a negative return on equity of 30.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share.

argenx Stock Performance

ARGX opened at $393.49 on Friday. argenx has a 1-year low of $327.73 and a 1-year high of $550.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $386.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $451.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On argenx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in argenx in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in argenx by 112.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in argenx by 116.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in argenx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in argenx by 407.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of argenx from $615.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $451.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of argenx from $610.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of argenx from $607.00 to $586.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of argenx from $580.00 to $520.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $526.57.

About argenx

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

