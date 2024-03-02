Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Hits New 12-Month High at $59.36

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.36 and last traded at $59.20, with a volume of 103496 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.07.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GRBK shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Friday.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.09). Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The firm had revenue of $450.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Einhorn sold 418,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $18,743,574.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,830,148 shares in the company, valued at $350,868,931.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 10,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 9,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 17,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 345.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

