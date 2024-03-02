GMS (NYSE:GMS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS.

GMS Stock Up 1.4 %

GMS opened at $90.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.72. GMS has a one year low of $50.93 and a one year high of $92.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.61.

Insider Activity at GMS

In related news, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 1,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $165,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 1,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $165,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott M. Deakin sold 7,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $608,136.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,479.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,396. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GMS

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in GMS by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in GMS during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in GMS during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in GMS by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in GMS during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens boosted their target price on GMS from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on GMS from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on GMS from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GMS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

