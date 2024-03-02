Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Bought by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,008 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 276.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $58.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.63 and a 200-day moving average of $55.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.72. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 20.95%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MNST has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

