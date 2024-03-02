Gotham Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,675 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $4,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 3.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 19.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 509.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 366,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after buying an additional 306,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $27.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $38.94.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.78%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.87.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Conagra Brands

About Conagra Brands

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.