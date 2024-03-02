Gotham Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,008 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 276.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $58.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.72. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.63 and its 200 day moving average is $55.15.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 20.95%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on MNST shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

